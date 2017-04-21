LEAKED: Oxford Union Trinity Termcard

Cherwell has obtained the list of speakers for Trinity Term before its official release

By Cherwell News -
2731

Just hours before the Oxford Student‘s official release of the Oxford Union Trinity 2017 termcard, Cherwell can exclusively bring you the full leaked lineup.

Highlights of this term include Daisy Ridley, lead actor in the new Star Wars Trilogy; Roy Hodgson, former England manager; singer M.I.A; television chef Heston Blumenthal; Sherlock actor and writer Mark Gatiss; comedian Ricky Gervais and fashion designer Marc Jacobs.

The full list of speakers and some highlights from the debates can be found below.

The leak follows the Oxford Student‘s teaser Facebook posts, in which they hinted at the announcement of Judge Judy and Heston Blumenthal.

The termcard will likely be received as a significant improvement on last term’s offerings, and sees the scheduling of some speakers who cancelled their appearances in Hilary term.

The Oxford Student‘s front page, posted on Twitter with redacted names on Thursday evening:

The list:

Armando Iannucci
Daisy Ridley
Dambisa Moyo
David Haye
David Weir CBE
Dustin Lance Black
E. Boujar Nishani
Eddie Jones
Erik Prince
General Raymond Thomas
Gus Poyet
Helen Glover MBE
Heston Blumenthal OBE
Howard Gordon
Jeffrey Archer
Jeremy Irons
John Cleese
John Rhys-Davies
Judge Judy
Marc Jacobs
Mark Gatiss
M.I.A
Michael Hayden
Morgan Tsvangirai
Nick Cave
Prof Lisa Randall
Prof Maurice Obstfield
Ricky Gervais
Roy Hodgson
Sally Jewell
Sérgio Moro
Simon Mann
Sir Derek Jacobi
Sir Venki Ramakrishnan
Tariq Ali
Tony Pulis
Vadim Krasnoselsky
Wiley
Yeonmi Park
 Debates – Highlights
Big Narstie
Katie Hopkins
Peter Hitchens
Piers Corbyn

