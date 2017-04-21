LEAKED: Oxford Union Trinity Termcard

Just hours before the Oxford Student‘s official release of the Oxford Union Trinity 2017 termcard, Cherwell can exclusively bring you the full leaked lineup.
Highlights of this term include Daisy Ridley, lead actor in the new Star Wars Trilogy; Roy Hodgson, former England manager; singer M.I.A; television chef Heston Blumenthal; Sherlock actor and writer Mark Gatiss; comedian Ricky Gervais and fashion designer Marc Jacobs.
The full list of speakers and some highlights from the debates can be found below.
The leak follows the Oxford Student‘s teaser Facebook posts, in which they hinted at the announcement of Judge Judy and Heston Blumenthal.
The termcard will likely be received as a significant improvement on last term’s offerings, and sees the scheduling of some speakers who cancelled their appearances in Hilary term.
The Oxford Student‘s front page, posted on Twitter with redacted names on Thursday evening:
The list:
|Armando Iannucci
|Daisy Ridley
|Dambisa Moyo
|David Haye
|David Weir CBE
|Dustin Lance Black
|E. Boujar Nishani
|Eddie Jones
|Erik Prince
|General Raymond Thomas
|Gus Poyet
|Helen Glover MBE
|Heston Blumenthal OBE
|Howard Gordon
|Jeffrey Archer
|Jeremy Irons
|John Cleese
|John Rhys-Davies
|Judge Judy
|Marc Jacobs
|Mark Gatiss
|M.I.A
|Michael Hayden
|Morgan Tsvangirai
|Nick Cave
|Prof Lisa Randall
|Prof Maurice Obstfield
|Ricky Gervais
|Roy Hodgson
|Sally Jewell
|Sérgio Moro
|Simon Mann
|Sir Derek Jacobi
|Sir Venki Ramakrishnan
|Tariq Ali
|Tony Pulis
|Vadim Krasnoselsky
|Wiley
|Yeonmi Park
|Debates – Highlights
|Big Narstie
|Katie Hopkins
|Peter Hitchens
|Piers Corbyn
