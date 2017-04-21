LEAKED: Oxford Union Trinity Termcard

Cherwell has obtained the list of speakers for Trinity Term before its official release

Just hours before the Oxford Student‘s official release of the Oxford Union Trinity 2017 termcard, Cherwell can exclusively bring you the full leaked lineup.

Highlights of this term include Daisy Ridley, lead actor in the new Star Wars Trilogy; Roy Hodgson, former England manager; singer M.I.A; television chef Heston Blumenthal; Sherlock actor and writer Mark Gatiss; comedian Ricky Gervais and fashion designer Marc Jacobs.

The full list of speakers and some highlights from the debates can be found below.

The leak follows the Oxford Student‘s teaser Facebook posts, in which they hinted at the announcement of Judge Judy and Heston Blumenthal.

The termcard will likely be received as a significant improvement on last term’s offerings, and sees the scheduling of some speakers who cancelled their appearances in Hilary term.

The Oxford Student‘s front page, posted on Twitter with redacted names on Thursday evening:

Issue 1 of Trinity Term 2017. Pick up a hard copy of the paper to read the full, unredacted Union term card. #tomorrowspaperstoday #oxstu pic.twitter.com/93tYWE5dqX — The Oxford Student (@TheOxStu) April 20, 2017

The list: