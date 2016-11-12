Christ Church hall catches fire

Four fire engines put out a fire at Christ Church this afternoon after black smoke billowed from its iconic dining hall

Oxfordshire Fire and Rescue service were called this morning to Christ Church hall, after a hot plate used to serve food caught fire.

It is not known how serious the blaze was, but four fire engines were called to attend, and smoke could be seen issuing from the windows to Tom Quad.

According to the Christ Church custodian, the fire was put out shortly before 2pm after burning for roughly an hour.

One member of hall staff told Cherwell, “we didn’t see any fire but there was a lot of black smoke”.

Ali Hussain, Christ Church JCR President, said, “it’s a shame that our beloved and historic hall is on fire. I hope no one was hurt.”

Felix Westerén, a second year PPEist who was in the area at the time, said, “I’d just left the stairs coming out of hall when the fire alarm started. Hopefully there will be dinner tonight, but it doesn’t look like it.”