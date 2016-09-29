THE: Oxford best in UK for medicine, humanities, and social sciences

The Times Higher Education (THE) World University Rankings, which recently put Oxford in first place globally, have released rankings by subject group. Oxford gained the top spot worldwide in the clinical, pre-clinical and health category.

The groups categories cover arts and humanities, business and economics, clinical, pre-clinical and health, computer science, engineering and technology, life sciences, physical sciences, and social sciences.

Oxford was ranked top worldwide in the clinical, pre-clinical and health category for the sixth year running. This follows a successful year, with Professor Sir Peter Ratcliffe receiving a Lasker Award for his work. Earlier this month, Oxford University was awarded £126.5m by the National Institute for Health Research to support medical research and Oxford’s Professor Robert MacLaren performed the world’s first eye operation using a robot.

Professor Alastair Buchan, Dean of Medicine and Head of the Medical Sciences Division at Oxford said, “We are delighted to have come first in clinical, pre-clinical and health subjects for the sixth year running. This success is because of the quality of our students, who come to Oxford because of the quality of our faculty. We are pleased to be able to house students in a fully integrated basic science, translational science, clinical science and population health division, which has a global impact, especially through our overseas units.”

Oxford also performed highly in other categories, and did not drop outside the top ten for any subject. For social sciences Oxford came second globally, nine spots ahead of its nearest European competitor, the University of Cambridge. The Oxford Humanities Division tweeted earlier today that the award was “testament to lots of hard work.”

For arts and humanities Oxford University saw off all British competition, coming third overall in the world, behind Harvard and Stanford. Oxford also took third place in the computer science, engineering and technology and business and economics categories, again coming in ahead of all its UK competitors.

Oxford University came third in the life sciences category, behind Harvard and Cambridge universities, and in physical sciences came sixth overall, second in Europe.