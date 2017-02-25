Left-wing academics are sexier than right-wingers, study suggests

A study has suggested that left-wing academics may be more attractive than right-wingers, according to a recent article in Times Higher Education (THE).

In the study, ‘Just because you look good, doesn’t mean you’re right’, Professor Lönnqvist, and colleagues from the University of Helsinki, researched whether left-wing or right-wing scholars are considered to be more attractive.

In a previous international study led by the Research Institute of Industrial Economics in Sweden, it was suggested that attractiveness of political candidates correlated with their politics, with right-wingers supposedly found more attractive that their left counterparts.

The study suggested that right-wing people tend to be richer, and therefore more concerned with personal grooming and appearance. When asked to rate attractiveness of a range of politicians, voters assumed those who were better looking were more likely to be conservative.

Lönnqvist’s follow-up study examined whether the same was true for academics, collecting photographs of 400 scholars from both left- and right-leaning journals and asking participants to rate physical attractiveness and what they believed to be their political orientation.

The findings showed that while people identified the more well-groomed scholars as being from right-wing publications, the scholars perceived as the most attractive wrote in more left-wing journals.