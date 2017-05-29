Oxford bucks national trend, increases number of female professors

Oxford University has bucked a nationwide trend to increase its percentage of female professors.

Research by Times Higher Education (THE) has revealed that the proportion of professorships held by women has recently declined in universities across the UK.

Although the total number of women with the title of professor grew by almost a quarter between 2012-13 and 2015-2016, 37 per cent of institutions with a statistically significant number of professors saw a drop in the proportion who were women.

The Equality Challenge Unit’s Athena SWAN charter scheme, established in 2005, seeks to encourage gender diversity in higher education in terms of both standard and students.

The nationwide trend in decrease in female professors has occurred despite the increase in charter members from 61 in 2011 to 143 in 2017.

However, despite the nationwide trend, the University of Oxford has increased its proportion of female professors to 24.2 per cent in 2015- 16, an increase of a fifth from 2012-13. This is slightly higher than the national average of 24 per cent.

The University’s website cites a gender equalities strategic plan 2013- 18, and also notes that all departments in Mathematical and Physical Life Sciences Division (MPLS) and Medical Sciences Division (MSD) have achieved Athena SWAN awards.