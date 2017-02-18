Oxford distances itself from Trump hopeful

Ted Malloch, an academic who is said to be in line for the post of United States ambassador to the European Union, is accused of falsely claiming Oxford College fellowships.

A number of claims made in Malloch’s CV and his autobiography Davos, Aspen & Yale are disputed.

Blackfriars, the Dominican PPH, told Cherwell that: “In publicity statements about Professor Ted Malloch, he is described as a Research Fellow of Blackfriars at Oxford University.”

“Professor Malloch was teaching at the Saïd Business School and was looking for an affiliation with an Oxford College or Permanent Private Hall.

“We sent him a letter offering him the position of Research Fellow from 2014, but never received a reply.

“To our knowledge, he has not visited Blackfriars since the offer was made”.

Malloch has also claimed that he was a fellow at Wolfson and Pembroke Colleges, Oxford. Both institutions deny such an affiliation.

Pembroke College provided the following statement to Cherwell: “There is no record of Professor Ted Malloch having held a College fellowship or associateship at Pembroke College.”

Wolfson College states: “In publicity statements about, and by, Professor Ted Malloch, he is described as having been a ‘Senior Fellow of Wolfson College’. This is inaccurate.”

Another claim is that he was a “professor” at Saïd Business School. In fact, Malloch was a senior fellow on a short-term appointment. Said Business School told Cherwell that: “Ted Malloch was on a short-term appointment and his title during this period was Senior Fellow in Management Practice.”