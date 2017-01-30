Man rescued and another missing after falling into river Cherwell

Emergency services attend the scene after reports of two people falling into the River Cherwell

Emergency services have been called to Magdalen Bridge this afternoon following reports that two people have fallen into the river Cherwell at Magdalen Bridge.

Thames Valley Police Media Team said in a statement to Cherwell that they were called at 2:40pm and three fire engines, four ambulances and up to ten police cars attend the scene.

BBC News reports that one man has been assisted from the water by the fire services, and that searches for the second person are ongoing as emergency services continue the operation.

It has been reported that a specialist boat is also searching the river.

The bridge remains open to traffic but the incident has caused minor congestion.