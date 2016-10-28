New Michelin star restaurant for Oxford

Marco Pierre White, Michelin star chef and restauranter, has announced he intends to open a second restaurant in Oxford.

The restaurant will be a ‘Steakhouse, Bar & Grill’ and will join the Marco’s New York Italian on High Street. The new enterprise will be located in Jury’s Inn, north Oxford and is scheduled to open early next year.

White commented “I have always had a fondness for Oxford, and was keen to expand my off ering of restaurants here so that diners can experience the Steakhouse, Bar & Grill too.

“The Steakhouse, Bar & Grill will off er diners a diff erent kind of experience to the New York Italian, serving some of my all-time favourite British dishes including roast rump of lamb a la Dijonnaise and pork belly Marco Polo.

“My restaurants are not stuffy or pretentious; instead they are about enjoying your evening, with excellent food and drink in luxurious, relaxed surroundings and quite simply having a good time.”

The new restaurant is a component of a franchise deal made between his Black & White Hospitality company and the owners of the Jurys Inn hotel. The Marco Pierre White Steakhouse, Bar & Grill, will serve English and French cuisine. This will be White’s seventeenth Steakhouse, Bar & Grill in the UK.

The General Manager of the Jurys Inn hotel Chris Broderick commented, “We are absolutely thrilled to be launching Marco Pierre White Steakhouse, Bar & Grill in Oxford, and the spacious newly refurbished hotel showcases the prestigious restaurant beautifully.

“Oxford diners can now experience the full beauty of Marco’s cooking through two of his most popular restaurant ventures, and we encourage guests to pop in and join us when we officially open our doors early next year.”

Marco Pierre White and his Michelin star franchise has become a global brand. White is considered the first ‘celebrity chef’, of which there are now many. When he was awarded his third Michelin star at 33, he was the youngest chef to have accomplished the feat at the time.

However, the restaurant has not been welcomed by everyone, particularly vegetarian students. An Oxford student in support of the ‘Less Meat More Veg’ campaign, told Cherwell, “the restaurant will undoubtedly be popular and serve good food. I don’t want to discourage people from going there if they’re big meat eaters, but I don’t agree with it on ethical grounds.”

Minty Eyre, a second- year student who serves as Christ Church JCR Food Rep, said, “This is excellent news. It’s always good to see new quality restaurants opening in Oxford. For a city this size, the selection at the moment is actually quite limited.”

Marco’s New York Italian has been contacted