Cherwell Film School: Writing a screenplay

So, you’ve secured what you think will be a ground-breaking premise. It’s relatable, topical and simultaneously timeless. But a good screenplay is still in order, in fact it’s primordial for the quality of the premise in your head to carry through to the screen. Although much of the advice on writing screenplays is applicable to both shorts and features – they sometimes differ, as they need to take a different approach to telling an impactful story due to time restraint. My advice will focus on how to write a screenplay for a short.