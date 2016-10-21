New College’s new quad

New College are to put forward multi-million pound proposals for off-site accommodation built around a new quad. The proposals would see the creation of the college’s first new quad for more than a century.

The development would span 500 square metres on the college’s Savile Road site. Plans include seventy student rooms, shared dining facilities, a common room, and lecture theatre. A new entrance to the site would be created on Mansfield Road. The proposals also include plans to provide new facilities for New College School.

New College is yet to submit its plans to Oxford City Council. A spokesman said it was first seeking feedback from local residents.