Ed Miliband: “I’m not going anywhere”

In an event at Nuffield College yesterday, Ed Miliband revealed that he has no plans to leave the House of Commons, and intends to stay and remain involved in parliamentary politics.

The seminar, which was advertised on the Department of Politics and International Relations lecture list for Michaelmas 2016, was attended by between 150 and 160 students.

The event was organised by Lord Wood and John Cruddas, both former staffers of Labour governments and visiting fellows at Nuffield, and is the first of a series of high-profile Labour MP speaking events on ‘The Future of the Left’, taking place in even weeks of Michaelmas Term.

Miliband was interviewed on stage by Steve Richards, chief political columnist of The Independent. Richards asked him whether he would remain in the Commons for the foreseeable future, and take a “high-profile” role in public de- bates, as he did in support of Remain during the EU referendum campaign.

Miliband replied that he is “not going anywhere” and has “no plans to leave Parliament”.