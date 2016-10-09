Popular principal of Somerville to retire

Dr Alice Prochaska, the principal of Somerville College, will step down at the end of the academic year, as a result of a college statute which prevents people over the age of seventy from holding the position.

Dr Prochaska, known by Somerville students as ‘Ali P’, has served a seven-year term in which the college’s endowment has almost doubled, the college revealed in an online statement.

The latest project announced under her watch is the Margaret Thatcher Scholarship Trust, which awards a tuition fee grant and free accommodation to two students with exceptional prelims results.

But due to college rules, which limit tenure to those younger than 65 with a maximum extension of five years, Dr Prochaska’s seventieth birthday will end her contract.

“According to our statues, the Principal cannot continue to serve beyond the age of 70”, a Somerville spokesperson told Cherwell.

“In fact, Alice Prochaska signed a contract for seven years, which takes her up to the prescribed retirement age.”

Finn Strivens, a Somerville third year, said, “I’m shocked and appalled. She is the loveliest person alive, and makes a huge effort with every individual student”.