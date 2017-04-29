Former Varsity boxer Tony Abbott challenged to political boxing match

The former Australian PM Tony Abbott boxed for Oxford in 1982

Reports have emerged that Tony Abbott, the former Prime Minister of Australia, has been challenged to a charity boxing match by Queensland Labor Senator Anthony Chisholm in Brisbane this July.

Abbott dismissed rumours of the match as “fake news”, having apparently quickly rejected Chisholm’s offer to face him.

But it may have been a lucky escape for Chisholm. Abbott’s boxing skills have been tested before—in Oxford.

In 1982, Abbott filled in for the Oxford Varsity boxing team against Cambridge during his studies, despite never having competed before.

Abbott remained undefeated in his Oxford matches.