Countdown to 2017 NUS Election begins

“The snap general election illustrates our tasks. It is critical that our movement uses its national profile to fight against the scapegoating of migrants, for an education that is valued and funded, and defends our ability to both build links with the rest of the world, as students and citizens.

“This vision will be crucial in the next 50 days. However, it must also be at the heart of everything we do as a movement. It is that vision which has guided my presidency for the last twelve months. This year, I am re-standing to continue this work.

“Whether through demonstrations or lobbies of the houses of parliament, I have used every platform available to put forward our movement’s vision of a free, liberated, and accessible education for all. I am asking students to re-elect me so that we can continue this work together.”

Shakira Martin, a current Vice-President of the NUS and colleague of Bouattia, announced in March that she too would be making a bid for the presidency. She has pledged to set up a student poverty commission and has used her time in the NUS to shed light on the role that class still plays in education. Her re-election last year to the post of Vice President with the Further Education portfolio saw her run unopposed.

As far as student activism goes, Martin pitches her life experience as unique. A survivor of domestic violence who for a time delivered drugs before going back to college, accessibility to education as a lifeline is something close to her heart. Martin told Cherwell she sees her ideal presidency as “focusing on the things that stop students getting involved in their student union”, firstly “campaigning against unfair apprentice pay and anything that stops students getting immediate financial support … in all forms of education.”