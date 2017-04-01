UPDATE: Boat Races set to go ahead after discovery of unexploded WWII bomb

Event expected to take place as planned after police inspected the area

Today’s Cancer Research UK Boat Races are set to go ahead after an unexploded WWII-era bomb, found on the banks of the River Thames, called the event into question.

A concrete decision is yet to be made, but indications from organisers and police suggest today’s Boat Races will take place as planned.

The unexploded wartime bomb was discovered yesterday afternoon (1 April) close to Putney Bridge, West London.

The Metropolitan Police confirmed that officers were called to the scene after receiving a report from a member of the public reporting the presence of “what they thought to be a World War Two ordnance on the Chelsea shorelines by Putney Bridge”.

Police were forced to wait until the Thames river tide receded at 01:00 BST before they could inspect the area.

Organisers and police say that the event will continue as planned, though some spectator areas may have to be closed if they are deemed to pose a threat to public safety.

Sources close to the Boat Race teams suggest that the clubs have not received official directives from the event organisers.

Speaking after the announcement of the unexploded bomb, Cambridge University Boat Club President Lance Tredell took to Twitter to comment.

While not explicitly addressing the reports, he described the camp as “relaxed, focussed and ready to race”.

Final preparations going well in the @CUBCsquad camp- just under 24hours until race time, we are feeling relaxed, focussed and ready to race — Lance Tredell (@CUBCPresident) April 1, 2017

This is a breaking news story. This article will be updated with further information as the story develops.