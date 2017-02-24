Rhodes Must Fall join campaign for student to continue studies

Oxford student groups, including Rhodes Must Fall (RMF) and the Oxford University Africa Soceity (OUAS), have gathered in support of a campaign to crowdfund the education of Gilbert Mitullah, a Kenyan masters student who faces losing his place at the University if he does not raise £25,000 by Friday.

Mitullah, of St Antony’s college, was named last year as one of the 100 most influential young Kenyans of 2016, after launching two social enterprises focused on teaching employment skills to Kenyan school children.

However, due to a visa delay, this week he faces the possibility of losing his place at Oxford if he does not raise enough money to fund his masters in Comparative and International Education.

He was the first Kenyan ever accepted onto the course.

This funding originally came from a Kenyan company, but due to a visa delay Mitullah’s trip to Oxford was delayed by two weeks and the funding was withdrawn.

He told Cherwell: “I have been trying to find other means of paying my fees, including debt and work, but I have so far been unsuccessful in raising the enormous amount required. I have also tried to reach charitable foundations and trusts, but have so far failed to receive any positive outcomes. I now have an incredibly short time to raise the money or leave Oxford before my visa is cancelled. This would mean that I would be unable to complete my studies.

“I would ask people to support me in completing my studies by giving whatever amount possible. This will allow me to go home and support others who would need my effort and knowledge to complete their primary and secondary school education successfully. I have spent the past nine years giving my time to mentorship and free legal aid in the rural areas of Kenya. I may not be able to change the whole world, but I am able to change someone’s world in Kenya with the knowledge and skills I gain at Oxford.”