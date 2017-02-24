Revealed: Oxford’s use of controversial ‘gagging clauses’

“These gagging orders have a deterrent effect, employers seem to think that employees will just sign away the right to whistleblow,” he said.

Oxford University insisted that “whistleblowing is not covered by the clauses, should that need arise”.

The figures reveal that Oxford’s use of such clauses is lower than that of other UK universities.

Previous FOI requests showed 48 universities have paid out £146 million in severance cash to staff over the past five years and 3,722 people were asked to sign compromise agreements.

They revealed Cambridge had used 237 settlement agreements in recent years. London Metropolitan University was shown to have signed the highest number, with 894 signed since 2011/12.

A spokesperson for London Metropolitan said it was “common practice in higher education, and other sectors, to include compromise agreements in any voluntary redundancy settlements made”.

President of the Oxford branch of the University and College Union (UCU), Garrick Taylor, told Cherwell that the Union was not opposed to the “justified” use of confidentiality clauses in settlement agreements with its members in certain circumstances.

He described them as “an appropriate way to register acceptance on both sides that disagreements have formally been laid to rest.”

However, Taylor raised concern at the potential misuse of settlement agreements, saying: “We oppose the ‘hushing up’ of malpractice in any circumstances, and the use of ‘gagging clauses’ to achieve that.”