Medical student uses unborn baby’s brain for research without parents’ permission

An unborn baby’s brain was used by an Oxford medical student without its parents’ permission.

The student at the John Radcliffe Hospital used the foetal brain in a research project despite no consent for such use being in place.

Permission had only been given for “education, medical record and genetics”.

The mistake, made in August last year, has only just been published by the national regulator, the Human Tissue Authority (HTA).

It came in response to a Freedom of Information request asking for details of “reportable incidents” across the country in 2016.

The information also listed another incident last July, where “human error resulted in the mix-up of brains”.

The HTA said it released the details of the incidents because they “could result in adverse publicity that may lead to damage in public confidence.”