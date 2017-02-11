University isn’t for everyone: stop pretending it is

The reality is that few people have a strong grasp of their sense of self at the age of 17. I certainly didn’t, and it’s become abundantly clear to me that simply picking your “best” subject in school and sticking it on your UCAS form is not always for the best. I’ve been lucky, I love my course and frankly I can’t imagine studying anything else, but the same can’t be said for everyone.

Eva, a former E&M student at Oxford, admits that she had her doubts about her subject choice throughout the application process, but was comforted by the fact the Economics is considered a “better” degree.

She says that a major part of the problem was the attitude of her school, where “there was more emphasis on the perceived employment value of your degree, rather than the fact that you’d actually have to study it from 9-5 for three years.”

This is perhaps not an unreasonable outlook taken by teachers and parents, wanting to give the younger generation the best possible start in a market increasingly saturated by graduates. However, the employability of any degree counts for nothing if that degree is never finished.

The commonly held belief that more traditionally academic degrees carry more weight is a tricky one. On the one hand, we all want to believe that we should follow our dreams and do whatever feels right for us, perhaps singing a Disney song along the way. But when degrees are increasingly becoming the norm, how are we supposed to make ourselves stand out from the crowd?

According to UCAS, young people are now 27 per cent more likely to enter higher education than they were ten years ago, an increase which shows no signs of slowing down. I can’t help but wondering, whether sucking it up and applying for a more “prestigious” degree, might actually do you better in the long run.

For some students, like Eva, taking time to reflect and determine upon the right path can make all the difference. Eva considers it “far more inspiring to speak to someone who is genuinely interested in what they do.” Having successfully changed courses, it is clear that for Eva, it was not university it- self that was the problem, but the pressure to apply before being truly prepared. It’s a fine line to tread—keeping the balance between happiness and employability. It’s an equilibrium that Jess struggled to attain in the years following her departure from school. Encouraged by teachers, she applied to St Andrews to study Art History, repressing her desire to go to do a more practical art and design course.