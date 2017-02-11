The life and death of the millennial author

You know the old stories. The ones in between the words. The ones that fill in the spaces between poems, between novels, between plays. The formative, catalysing, contextualising stories, that we only find if we delve deep into the lives of our favourite writers.

You know the ones I mean. Where Elizabeth Barrett ran away with Robert Browning after a courtship which began with Brown- ing sending Barrett a fan letter. She — later Elizabeth Barrett Browning—would come to immortalise their love in the sonnet beginning “How do I love thee? Let me count the ways”, or ‘Sonnet 43’.

What about this one? Where Steinbeck, social polemicist and great American naturalist author, wrote letters to his son in order to guide him through the trials and tribulations he would later encounter: giving him some sage advice about the heartbreak to come.

How we do know this? Because it is helpfully chronicled in the letters which the writers we study and adore sent to each other, or to their friends. Their correspondence now serves as what Gerard Genette calls ‘paratexts’: they have become a new way of viewing their work before or after the main text, allowing for more biographical detail or for a more contextualised reading of their contributions to the writerly craft. We know all about Milton’s piety, Woolf’s influences and Proust’s depression via their letters. Indeed, Alexander Pope even went to court when his letters were allegedly obtained and published against his will.