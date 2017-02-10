Prince Albert urges Oxford students to ignore “alternative facts”

Albert II, Prince of Monaco, called on Oxford students to combat the “alternative facts” of climate change deniers, in a speech at the Union on Monday night.

Taking about his environmental activism, Prince Albert said he had “faith” in Oxford students as the “global leaders of the future” to bring about a “a better and more sustainable world.”

In what appeared to be a veiled attack on Donald Trump’s administration, Prince Albert warned about the dangers of “some vivid political dialogue, which is questioning scientific truths” in recent weeks.

He said: “Despite the concern that they [climate change deniers] have generated, in particular over the past few weeks, I want to believe that reason will prevail.

“Because scientific facts are increasingly hard to challenge. There are no alternative facts, other than futile denial schemes.”

The new US president dismissed climate change as a Chinese hoax before the US election, and since then has appointed a string of people with links to the fossil fuel industry and a track record of global warming scepticism to senior positions in his administration.