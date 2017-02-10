OUCA resignation controversy

A prospective presidential candidate for the Oxford University Conservative Association (OUCA) has resigned after claiming potential opponents feared he would transform the popular weekly drinking event Port and Policy into “a left liberal utopia”.

Redha Rubaie, a second year at Corpus Christi who had been the group’s secretary, highlighted “compulsion from college relating to work” and personal reasons as behind his decision.

He also says he resigned from OUCA’s committee after his ability to run for the presidential position was “resisted by members of the group’s old established order”.

Rubaie said that he had been “punished unduly harshly” by the Association’s disciplinary committee in the weeks leading to his resignation.

Rubaie was called to attend two meetings of the disciplinary committee, which resulted in him being barred from running in future elections in the Association. They had been triggered after his “failure to issue the minutes from meetings of Council on time, failure to maintain an up-to-date activist points register, and failure to notify all officers of meetings”.

He considers some members of the disciplinary committee, which he claims is currently filled with the more conservative wing of the Association, to be opposed his more “radical” position. He alleges: “Members of the committee proactively pushed for another candidate to oppose (him)”.

Rubaie claims that his opposition feared he would “try to turn Port and Policy into a liberal-left utopia and try to impose political correctness.”

Rubaie added: “I don’t think that many people will see my resignation as a loss. The greatest pity of it, is that there are a lot of great people in OUCA, the problem is it has a weird effect on certain people.”