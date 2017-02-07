A word from the stalls

What were you expecting?

A magic bus stop, intelligent lyrics and sob-inducing moments. I was told everyone would be in tears.

Has it delivered?

It went above and beyond my expectations. I was moved, inspired, and I cried solidly for the final half hour.

Describe the production in 3 words

Relevant. Important. Honest.

Highlight of the production?

The song ‘You Matter Today’—in a world where minorities of all kinds are constantly being wronged, this song could not have been more powerful.

What would you change?

At times the fractured narrative was a little confusing and could do with some clarifica- tion, but I would change nothing else!

Fittest cast member?

Annabel Mutale Reed

Marks out of 10 ?

10/10