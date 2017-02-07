A word from the stalls

What were you expecting?
A magic bus stop, intelligent lyrics and sob-inducing moments. I was told everyone would be in tears.
Has it delivered?
It went above and beyond my expectations. I was moved, inspired, and I cried solidly for the final half hour.
Describe the production in 3 words
Relevant. Important. Honest.
Highlight of the production?
The song ‘You Matter Today’—in a world where minorities of all kinds are constantly being wronged, this song could not have been more powerful.
What would you change?
At times the fractured narrative was a little confusing and could do with some clarifica- tion, but I would change nothing else!
Fittest cast member?
Annabel Mutale Reed
Marks out of 10 ?
10/10