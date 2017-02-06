The uncertainty of Trump’s LGBTQ+ stance

Amongst his many idiosyncrasies, Donald Trump stood out against so-called ‘moderate’ Republicans for his relatively progressive views; indeed, although he has gone back and forth, one strange truth is that he came out in support of same-sex marriage before Hillary Clinton did. Even when it was Trump’s turn to triangulate in the primaries, he has proved reluctant to attack the gains of the LGBTQ+ movement.

Although he has flirted aloud with the idea of appointing judges to overturn the landmark 2015 Supreme Court ruling on same-sex marriage, he has more frequently asserted that the issue is settled. As President-elect in November, Trump suggested that he wouldn’t make any alteration to this ruling, while simultaneously declaring his intent to overturn Roe vs. Wade.

It’s an odd juxtaposition: the once socially liberal Trump sticking to his old position on gay rights, while earlier this month proving more than willing to throw women under a bus. Trump’s position, one supposes, is a mix of pragmatism and indifference.