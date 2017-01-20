Alternative funding methods will be salvation for the arts

Cuts to the arts and cultural services hit the people who need it hardest- nowhere is this more-so the case than in Northern Ireland. As we come into the second half of a decade defined by austerity, the future of the arts and the quality of cultural life in Britain and Northern Ireland seem more in peril than ever. Perhaps in the UK we’ve become accustomed to having our cultural services treading water; but the question now is whether we’re prepared to watch them sink and, if not, whether we are prepared to take action?

Stretched local council budgets are set to have harsh implications on the arts. One council member, Ian Stephens, has said that the prospect of a £2.6bn social care funding gap by 2020 will mean that councils will have to “divert more money from other local services, including cultural services, to try and plug growing social care funding gaps.” This is a sobering reality for advocates of the arts—when services like social care are struggling to stay afloat, spending millions on a new classical music opera hall in London is a tough pitch.

Yet herein lies a part of the problem; the amount of funding allocated to the arts in London is still disproportionate compared to the rest of the UK, leading to a Commons Culture, Media and Sport select committee warning that a “better regional balance” is what’s needed, considering that London has more opportunity to generate revenue through the Arts. This imbalance has meant that libraries are closing their doors early, art galleries are fighting to stay open, and, according to one survey last year, one in five regional museums has either closed or is facing imminent closure.