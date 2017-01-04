Professor Stephen Hawking to give lecture on black holes

The world-renowned physicist will deliver free public lecture at Oxford Mathematics Institute

Professor Stephen Hawking, the celebrated physicist and cosmologist, is to give a free public lecture on black holes at the Oxford University Mathematics Institute on Wednesday January 18 at 5pm.

Spaces were made available today and demand is expected to be very high. The Mathematics Institute will be podcasting the lecture live.

He will speaking about black holes in the inaugural Roger Penrose lecture at the Royal Observatory Quarter on Woodstock Road.

Prof Hawking is currently Director of Research at the Cambridge University Department of Applied Mathematics and Theoretical Physics.

The Professor, now 74, was diagnosed with the motor neurone disease ALS at the age of 21.

It will be the first lecture in a new series offered by the Mathematics Institute, in celebration of the lifetime’s contribution of Professor Roger Penrose.

It was alongside Penrose that Hawking showed that Einstein’s General Theory of Relativity implied space and time would have a beginning in the Big Bang and an end in black holes.

The lecture will be Hawking’s second address in Oxford in the space of three months, having spoken at the Union in November.

His speech there – tickets for which sold out in minutes – warned that humans will die out within 1,000 years unless mankind leaves earth.

People can email [email protected] to register to attend the event, and visit maths.ox.ac.uk for more details.

Oxford University have been contacted for for comment.