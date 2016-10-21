News summary – 1st week

The first instalment in our new series in which we summarise the most important news in Oxford each week. It has never been so easy to make it sound like you know a lot about current affairs.
New College’s new quad
Plans by David Khon Architects include 70 new student rooms and new facilities
Students protest with red ribbons at matriculation
RMF and Free Education Oxford join in protest against “neoliberalisation and coloniality”
Ed Miliband: “I’m not going anywhere”
Former Labour leader reveals plans to stay in Commons at Nuffield event
Trinity freshers drunk and chanting during matriculation
First-years asked to donate £10 following “disgraceful behaviour” during ceremony
One thing I’d change about Oxford… Educating people
Daniel Villar calls for more versatile education in Oxford