Hilary Boulding elected next President of Trinity College

Hilary Boulding, Principal of the Royal Welsh College of Music and Drama, will succeed Sir Ivor Roberts as President of Trinity College in August 2017.

In a statement released this afternoon, the governing body of Trinity College announced its decision to elect Hilary Boulding as the next President of the Oxford college. The Principal of the Royal Welsh College of Music and Drama will succeed Sir Ivor Roberts as the institution’s President on 1 August 2017.

An alumna of St Hilda’s College, Ms Boulding studied Music at Oxford before embarking on a successful career in the arts and broadcasting. She produced and directed Music and Arts programmes for BBC radio and television, before becoming Director of Music at Arts Council England in 1999. Ms Boulding took up her current role as Principal of the Welsh College of Music and Drama in 2007.

“I am honoured to have been offered this important position at one of the leading colleges of Oxford University,” she said in her official statement, “Trinity is well placed to build on its significant achievements during the presidency of Sir Ivor Roberts and I look forward to playing a full part in its future development.”

Outgoing President and former diplomat Sir Ivor Roberts welcomes the decision: “I welcome the election of Hilary Boulding as my successor and as the twenty-eighth president of Trinity. I wish her every success and look forward to working with her to ensure a smooth transition.”

Trinity students also seem to be optimistic about the new appointment. “I’m looking forward to see which direction she’ll take Trinity College in the future, and especially how she might develop the arts scene in college.” remarked WeiKheng Teh, a 3rd year Engineering student.