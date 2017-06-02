Don picks up Royal Society prize

Oxford University Research Professor Andrew Wiles has been awarded the Copley Medal, the Royal Society’s oldest and most prestigious award.

The prize is awarded annually for outstanding achievement in scientific research.

Wiles is one of the world’s most prolific mathematicians, known for his proof of Fermat’s Last Theorem.

In 1993, after seven years of intense private study at Princeton University, Wiles announced he had found proof. In solving the puzzle of the Theorem, he created entirely new directions in mathematics.

Since then Wiles has won many prizes, including the Abel Prize in 2016—the Nobel Prize equivalent in mathematics.