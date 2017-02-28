A word from the stalls

Enthusiastically!

Highlight of the production?

The Russian song and dance were amazing, and the song ‘That Is What’s Expected from a Woman’.

Describe the production in 3 words.

Enjoyable night out!

What would you change?

More passion was needed in some of the dancing pieces.

Fittest cast member?

The guy playing the old man was adorable (Matthew Jackson).

Marks out of 10?

A solid 8.