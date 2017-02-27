Cherwell is recruiting for TT17

Cherwell is now recruiting for editorial positions for next term. This is your chance to be part of one of the longest-running independent newspapers in the United Kingdom and to follow in the footsteps of past contributors such as Graham Greene, W.H. Auden, Hadley Freeman, and Rupert Murdoch.

We are recruiting for section editors, deputy section editors, broadcasters, and contributors.

Apply to be a Cherwell section editor here or a deputy section editor here. Apply for a position on the Broadcasting team here. Copy and paste the text from the Google document into your own Google or Word document and email all application forms to [email protected].

The deadline for applications is Sunday 5 March at 8pm. Please email any queries to [email protected]

Cherwell is also looking for cartoonists, illustrators, and photographers—all interested contact [email protected] with details of any relevant experience.

Candidates will have a short, informal interview with the editors. Interviews will be held during 8th Week.

Our Business team is also always looking for new recruits. Cherwell provides some of the best business experience in Oxford and provides excellent preparation for any media, consulting or banking career. We’ll train you on all relevant parts of the business and teach you to raise £10,000 independently. Email [email protected] to express interest.

Editorial job descriptions:

News:

This term, Cherwell news has reported on Oxford’s Trump protests and Iffley Open House, as well as exposing fake news. Our latest front page even resulted in the withdrawing of funding from a major political event. Our stories have been reported in the Telegraph, the Guardian, and the Independent. To apply for News Editor, fill out the Section Editor form. It’s very easy to become a News Reporter (and you can still contribute to other sections of the paper too): just send an email to [email protected], come along to our weekly meetings, and you can be at the forefront of student journalism (maybe even literally on the front page).

Comment:

The Comment section has a well-respected tradition of printing cutting-edge opinion pieces from students on a range of Oxford and national issues. Our best debates and opinion pieces are read around the University and online, frequently attracting several thousand hits.

Joining the Comment team also allows you to interview leading political figures and celebrities. In the last year, Cherwell has interviewed Michael Gove, Fiona Bruce, Mary Beard, Jeremy Paxman, Richard Dawkins and Slavoj Žižek.

If you’re passionate about a subject and want to share your views and spark debate, join us. You can be a Deputy Comment Editor even if you haven’t written for us before—Deputy Comment Editors are intended to form a permanent core of reliable writers who can called upon regularly to write for the section. If you just want to write on an ad hoc basis as a contributor there’s no need to fill out a form, just email [email protected].

Satire:

Satire is one of Cherwell‘s newest sections, but it’s already giving Private Eye a run for its money. This term, its pieces have ranged from international politics to college politics featuring the likes of Trump, May and Corbyn. Each week our Satire Editor writes and sources a number of articles and cartoons. Fancy yourself as the next Hislop? Then this is the position for you. Fill in the Section Editor form to apply for the role of Satire Editor.

Life:

The Life hosts a number of Cherwell’s most popular features, including our Letter from Abroad and the (in)famous Blind Date.

We also have a Food & Drink page, which you can additionally apply to edit, or to write for. It features a wide variety of reviews and recipes. If you want to review college meals, or Oxford’s extensive number of bars or restaurants, this is the place to look.

Deputy Life Editors are intended to form a permanent core of reliable writers which can called upon regularly to write for the section. If you just want to write on an ad hoc basis as a contributor there’s no need to fill out a form, just email [email protected].

Investigations:

We are extremely proud of our Investigations section, otherwise known as C+. This is where some of the most in-depth, investigative journalism is done, tackling some of the biggest issues in Oxford today. This term, C+ has investigated, amongst other things, the problems surrounding homelessness, race, and suspension in Oxford. If you want to test the waters of investigative life before becoming completely in charge of it, apply for Deputy Investigations Editor.

Features:

Appearing in the paper every other week, this term’s new Features section has included some brilliant pieces on January’s women’s march, travel and the freedom and empowerment of drag. If you’re a fan of the New York Times‘ long form articles, want to interrogate and explore subjects in more detail and fancy reading (or writing) an article longer than the standard comment piece, Features is the section for you. Fill out the Section Editor form to apply to become Features Editor.

Culture:

Culture is our largest section, with pages dedicated to Film & TV, Stage, Music, Books & Lit, and Visuals. We’re one of the first ports of call for reviews of all the student plays, as well as all the other cultural delights which Oxford offers.

If you’d like to edit the whole Culture section, please fill in the Section Editor form. If you’d like to edit any of the Film & TV, Stage, Music, Books & Lit or Visuals pages, please fill in the Section Editor form. If you would just like to contribute to Culture occasionally, there’s no need to fill in a form—please just email [email protected] expressing your interest.

Fashion:

Our Fashion section has gone from strength to strength this term. If you want to organise weekly photoshoots, or you’ve got opinions on fashion and fancy being the next Sartorialist, this is the section for you.

Deputy Fashion Editors are intended to form a permanent core of reliable writers which can called upon regularly to write for the section and to help with the weekly fashion shoots. If you just want to write on an ad hoc basis as a contributor there’s no need to fill out a form, just email [email protected].

Science:

Science has only recently found a home in our weekly paper, but the section, which started in Michaelmas 2016, now publishes regular, focused and cutting-edge articles in Cherwell. Covering Biology, Chemistry, Physics, Medical Sciences, Engineering, and everything in between, the section allows a thoughtful scientist to publish musings on any new research that has been dumbfounding them, or even interview their favourite scientist. Recent articles have included a piece investigating why quantum physics is invading biology, a discussion surrounding editing genes, and an interview with Sir Paul Nurse. Fill out the Section Editor form to apply to edit our Science Section.

Sport:

We report on many major sporting occasions in Oxford—whether your interest is rugby, swimming or lacrosse, there are opportunities for objective analysis of the big games, or not-so-objective match reports from those involved in college matches. Get involved with the Sport section to continue this trend and expand high quality coverage to other sporting fields.

Apply to be a Deputy Sport Editor if you would like to be part of a permanent team of reliable writers which can called upon regularly to write for the section. If you just want to write on an ad hoc basis as a contributor you don’t need to fill out a form, just email [email protected].

Broadcasting:

Our Broadcasting section has produced fantastic content over the last term, from our weekly news round up to covering TedxTalks Oxford and various sporting events. If you have experience in production and editing, or are just keen to learn about being either behind or in front of the camera, then apply to join the broadcasting team.