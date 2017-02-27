Cocktail of the week: Lemon drop

Who didn’t love sherbet drops as a kid? Those hard lemon sweets filled with sherbet that you would always find at your grandparent’s house. This cocktail is the adult equivalent of that childhood favourite. It combines citrus, orange liqueur and vodka for the perfect blend of tart and sweet. It’s also incredibly cheap, with vodka and triple sec being two of the cheapest spirits you can buy. Thanks to the small measurement sizes, you can also make quite a few of these from your litre bottle of vodka, saving even more money in the long-term.

Ingredients:

50 ml Vodka

15 ml Triple sec

25 ml Fresh lemon juice

Lemonade

1 tbsp sugar

Ice cubes

1 fresh lemon

Method:

1. Wet the rim of the glass with some lemon juice and then dip this in some sugar to rim the glass. Do this a few minutes ahead of time so the sugar can dry and adhere well to the glass.

2. Place Vodka, Triple Sec, and lemon juice into a cocktail shaker with four-five ice cubes. Sugar can be added to your taste, although 1 tbsp should be about right.

3. Shake this vigorously for about 30 seconds and then strain into your glass.

4. Top up with lemonade to help stretch the alcohol and provide you with a bigger drink.

5. Garnish the drink with a lemon twist by cutting a circular slice of lemon, and then detaching the peel from the pulp. Cut the peel into a single strip and then twist it into a spiral and place it in the glass.