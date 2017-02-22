Recipe: Gluten-free pancakes

Weekends are a time when pancakes are a must. They are an essential staple of brunch, and a personal favourite of mine. I love them American-style—fluffy and stackable. These ones are so simple, requiring only a couple of ingredients, and are also infinitely customisable to fit the seasons or whatever is tickling your taste buds. You might like them spiced with half a teaspoon of cinnamon one weekend, and the next add some chocolate chips or cacao nibs for a chunky-monkey style plate of heaven, or blueberries for an all-American treat.

As for toppings, maple syrup is always a must—there’s just something about the moist sweetness which, in my opinion, is essential to every pancake experience. Any fresh fruit or frozen berries are another great staple. To make pancake perfection, I’ll also drizzle over some smooth peanut butter—it’s the ultimate indulgence! These pancakes happen to be both gluten free (so long as you use gluten free oats) and dairy free, and I am sure that they would work if you tried them with chia or flax egg substitutes for vegans, so that everyone can enjoy the glory of pancakes on a Sunday morning.

Ingredients:

1 banana (or one small roasted/steamed sweet potato)

2 egg

1/4 cup oats

1/4 tsp bicarbonate of soda

1 tbsp coconut oil

Optional add-ins:

1/2 tsp cinnamon, any other spices

Chocolate chips

Cacao nibs

Topping suggestions:

Maple syrup

Fresh/frozen fruit

Peanut butter for drizzling

Serves 1 hungry person

Method:

1. Heat a pan over a medium-high heat and melt the coconut oil in the pan.

2. Blend the banana, eggs, oats, and bicarbonate of soda together (along with any spices, if using).

3. Pour the excess coconut oil into the blended ingredients and stir well.

4. Ladle about 2-3 tbsp of batter per pancake into a hot frying pan.

5. If you are adding chocolate chips or blueberries to your pancakes, add them at this stage to allow them to incorporate into the pancake as it cooks.

6. Cook about 3 pancakes at a time in your pan. Leave them alone for 30 seconds to a minute, until you can see them starting to bubble, and that the underside is golden.

7. Then flip them over, and continue to cook until golden brown all over (probably for about another 30 seconds).

8. Repeat until you have used up all the batter.

9. Serve with your choice of toppings and enjoy!

