A word from the stalls

What were you expecting from this production?
Well it’s by Experimental Theatre Club so I was expecting it to be pretty experimental. And it was in the Oxford Playhouse so I was expecting big things.
Has it delivered?
Hmm, yeah? I guess it has, but not in the way I was expecting
Describe the production in 3 words.
Uncomfortable, dark, nudity.
Highlight of the production?
When it ended! No, that’s a joke. I think the first half before the interval was good, it was so captivating. The music was sick. I loved the set too.
What would you change?
I would change some of the movement scenes. They were not as smooth as they should’ve been. Sorry, I’m being really shady, aren’t I?
Fittest cast member?
Aaron Skates. I want to adopt him!
Marks out of 10
8/10, I guess. Despite all my criticisms, it was impressive.