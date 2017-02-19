Spotlight: Bad Sounds

When you’re naming a band, calling yourselves ‘Bad Sounds’ is either a touch arrogant or self-aware to the point that you realise forming the band is an exercise in futility. Luckily for the Merrett brothers (on vocals) and the rest of the troupe, they’re definitely not the latter, although they might be the former. If one word could describe most recent single ‘Wages’ it would be “swagger”—it was made Hottest Record in the World by Annie Mac, and that’s not even hyperbole. It sounds like a funk homage, with a Primal Scream edge, perhaps with a dash of 2014-darlings Jungle (remember them?) thrown in.

So that’s the good news: the slightly more disappointing side of things is that the other songs they’ve released so far, including latest single ‘Meat on My Bones’, don’t quite cut the mustard, although that’s only when compared to their belter of a single. We’re still awaiting a full album from the boys—the jury’s still out on this one, but if they can recapture their magic then their ‘Wages’ will be paid in full.