Oxford allegedly in talks to open campus in France

Reports suggest that Oxford University are in talks with the French government about the possibility of opening a campus in France.

According to The Telegraph, French officials met with the University last week to discuss the proposed site. Should the campus be established, it would the University’s first ever foreign campus.

A spokesperson for Oxford University told the Telegraph: “Oxford has been an international university throughout its history and it is determined to remain open to the world whatever the future political landscape looks like.”

The Telegraph claims that construction of any such site would begin in 2018, with courses being restructured to accommodate the prospective partnership.

Oxford University have been contacted for comment.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated with more information as we receive it.