Oxford roundabout named second most dangerous in the UK for cyclists

The Plain roundabout, situated at the junction of Iffley Road, Cowley Road, St Clement’s and the High Street at Magdalen Bridge, and a main fixture of the cycling route from student accommodation in Cowley to Oxford city centre has been named as one of the country’s top spots for accidents.

45 collisions at the roundabout were reported to Thames Valley Police from 2009 to 2015. It comes second to Lambeth Bridge in London, which saw a total of 53 collisions in the same period.

The data was produced by Map-mechanics, using statistics from the Department for Transport, and was recently featured in The Sunday Times. Eight out of the ten most dangerous places for cyclists were revealed to be in London, with roads in Oxford and Cambridge placing second and third.

Nationally, around 140,000 accidents were reported to police from 2009 to 2015.

A £835,000 project was proposed in August 2013 by Oxford County Council, to which the City and County councils have added a further £135,000 in attempt to slow traffic and make conditions more cyclist-friendly on The Plain roundabout.

The project, which came after increased pressure from cycle groups Cyclox and Sustrans, is set to raise ramps on the roundabout and reduce the number of cycle lanes from two to one. However, it is de-ated whether these changes will actually reduce the risk of collisions for cyclists.