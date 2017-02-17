Merton vote against Fairtrade certification

“I think we should be taking more meaningful steps than becoming accredited by [a] label that doesn’t carry much weight. I recognise Fairtrade [as an] organisation does a lot in terms of sustainability, but it’s not the most transparent organisation.”

This result follows several colleges voting for Fairtrade accreditation as a result of the Oxford College Fairtrade Accreditation Campaign’s collaboration with JCRs to facilitating the passing of motions.

The motion outlined that “Oxford Brookes, Cambridge and 170 other universities and colleges are Fairtrade accredited, and that LMH, Christ Church, Linacre and several other colleges have successfully pioneered this policy”.

Oxford Brookes became the world’s first Fairtrade-accredited university in 2003. Cambridge was accredited in 2015. Magdalen, Corpus Christi, Keble and St Anne’s have all also passed motions for Fairtrade accreditation through their JCRs.

Steffie James, co-running the Oxford College Fairtrade Accreditation Campaign with OUSU and the Christian social justice organisation Just Love, told Cherwell: “We were disappointed that the Merton motion failed, especially as it seemed mainly due to misunderstanding about what Fairtrade certification would mean— the campaign doesn’t claim that Fairtrade is perfect or solves every problem, but it is at least a step in the right direction, until eventually there is enough consumer pressure that companies are forced to ensure every supply chain is ethical and just.”