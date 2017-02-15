Blind Date: Jessica and Joe

I’d never been on a blind date before but decided to try one having been persuaded by others who had gone on one before, and also by my friends who were keen to ‘accidentally bump into us’ during the date. We met in the Eagle and Child and found each other pretty easily. Joe was kind enough to buy me a drink. He’s a first year and so, although I wasn’t expecting to be a cougar this early on in life, we chatted about his first few terms, our interview process, and how we both found the transition to university. With him being a PPE-ist and me studying French and Portuguese, we managed to converse about holidays and travelling, and luckily the awkward silences usually found on blind dates were avoided because we were both pretty chilled out. The date went very quickly. He was very easy to chat to so the time flew by.

Out of 10? 7 Looks? Young Leo DiCaprio vibe Personality? Easy-going and chatty 2nd Date? Will probably see each other through mutual friends