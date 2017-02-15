Album of the week: Sampha’s Process

Riddled with classical piano sections and mellow beats, Sampha’s Process is a quiet effort, and yet exactly what we would expect from the man who has remained in the shadows for so long. Vocally perfect and at times painfully soulful (like the heartrending build of ‘(No One Knows Me) Like the Piano’), this long-awaited debut does not disappoint.

Having collaborated behind the scenes with the likes of SBTRKT, Jessie Ware, and Drake, the singer, songwriter, keyboardist, and producer has finally come into the limelight and the applause has been deafening.

The pre-release single, ‘Blood On Me’ builds in momentum to become a track filled with fear and desperation, as Sampha pleads “I swear they smell the blood on me/ I hear them coming for me.”

‘Under’ sees Sampha the producer at his best—he manipulates beats and samples to create a hypnotically complex masterpiece.

Process mingles all of Sampha’s musical talents and spans a profusion of genres. As much as one track lets you unwind, the next promises to leave you in a lurch, breathing heavily.