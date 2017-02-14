BREAKING: “Huge explosion” on Oxford’s River Thames

Numerous casualties, police say, after reports of a "huge explosion" in the Osney Lock area

Emergency services are currently on the scene at what is being described as a “huge explosion” involving a house boat at the Osney Boatyard area in Oxford.

Police say a number of casualties are currently being treated by emergency services. Local roads in the surrounding area have been closed.

In a statement, Thames Valley Police said they were called at 4.45pm today, “following reports of an explosion and the collapse of a property.” They are encouraging people to avoid the area.

In an updated statement, Thames Valley Police said: “Emergency services are still establishing whether there is anyone injured at the scene.”

Emergency services on scene Osney Lane and Gibbs Crescent, Oxford. Reports of explosion and collapse of a property.

The Oxford Mail reports that a local block of flats “appears to have been completely destroyed” by the incident, which is located in the Osney Marina area, close to the Oxford train station.

One Twitter user described a “Huge explosion shook our building about an hour ago… Apparently [an] entire flat block exploded.”

#oxfordshire huge explosion and fire in Osney area #oxford… stay safe all… emergency services on scene hope all get home safely tonight pic.twitter.com/I4J3r6IXnE — London Oxford Taxis (@TaxisLondon) February 14, 2017

More to follow.