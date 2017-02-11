Readers’ Photo Competition: deadline approaching!

Final call! Send your best portrait shots to cherwellvisual@gmail.com by Wed 15 Feb for a chance to see your work in print!

Calling all photographers, ‘grammers and anyone who has ever seen a pretty face!

Cherwell Visuals launches its second competition. The theme this time is portrait photography, and we’re accepting submissions of all types and levels, whether touched up or the original thing, a high-quality selfie or a group photo, whether your subject is formal or just buddies stumbling out a bop. Play around, discover some exciting light settings, choose between focusing on mise en scene or effects, find an old favourite: think about conventional portrait photography, about modern developments and everything that has to do with the creation of a person’s image, and send it all over with a two-line explanation to cherwellvisual@gmail.com !

The Visuals team will select the 5 best photos to publish in Cherwell‘s week 6 issue.

Submissions until fifth week, Wednesday 15 February.