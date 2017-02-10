World is facing existential risk, says Oxford University report

2017 may already present gloomy prospects for many, but a new study by Oxford scientists warns that humanity could soon be wiped out if world leaders do not take decisive action.

A report released by the Future of Humanities Institute (FHI) at Oxford University outlines the most press- ing risks facing human life as pandemics, nuclear war, and extreme climate change.

John Halstead explains: “The aim of the report is to suggest things dip- lomats can do about existential risks. We surveyed existential risks including climate change, nuclear war, geo-engineering, natural risks like volcanoes, and asteroids.”

The FHI, part of the University’s philosophy faculty, specialise in the study of ‘existential risk’, which Professor Nick Bostrom defines as a risk, “where an adverse outcome would either annihilate Earth-originating intelligent life or permanently and drastically curtail its potential”.