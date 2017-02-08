Debate: Does Oxford foster a sense of community?

This coming together manifests itself chiefly in the range of subjects studied. Even my own course, History and Politics, I once believed was the preserve of private school students. I was wrong. I discovered that HisPol and PPE were studied by all sorts of people. I have been pleasantly dazzled by the sheer variation.

Anyone can study any course at Oxford. And your course of study confers upon you so many enriching experiences, each subject representing a tight-knit group where you can feel a real sense of camaraderie. It is true that you can feel swamped by others, jostling for the same academic successes you crave, but ultimately I think we all want one another to grow and flourish, and the rivalry is less pronounced than I myself was expecting.

By extension, this holds true for colleges too. Whichever college you end up at (whether you applied there directly or not) you are instantly made to feel part of a family, and treated with the kindness and respect that that entails. This thriving community of thousands of students is thankfully parcelled out into much more manageable sub-communities of hundreds, and enables you to build up a group of friends more easily. I have often felt quite lonely and isolated but there’s usually always someone in college who will be there for you if times get tough (which, it being Oxford, they often do).

Mental health provision is important in this fostering of community too. Those who feel overwhelmed by the throngs of people they are presented with on a daily basis can sometimes feel just a little daunted. I have found this myself, having to come to terms with the fact that while I may be at one of the best universities in the world, so are 20,000 other people, and it’s impossible to befriend and impress all of them.

I have personally found the Counselling Service and in-college welfare provision to be invaluable, especially this term. Without this close-knit support network, I wouldn’t be writing this article, and would have had to rusticate. This extends to mental issues brought on through academic pressures too.