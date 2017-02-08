Brazilian vis-à-vis

From the beaches of Copacabana in Rio de Janeiro, the megalopolis of São Paulo to Maceio, these photos illustrate the diversity of environments and people that can be found in Brazil

Self-taught photographer Leila captures moments of life with a touch of humour. She attempts to either draw attention to stereotypes by emphasising them or on the other hand, diverting from them by showing things in another light.

Combining photography with anthropology, Leila documents cultures, subcultures and contemporary life as a whole in a sometimes satirical way.

This series was taken in Brazil, during her two-month-long stay there in the summer of 2015. From the beaches of Copacabana in Rio de Janeiro, the megalopolis of São Paulo to Maceio, in the top ten most dangerous cities in the world, these photos illustrate the diversity, landscapes, environments, and people that can be found in this mesmerising country.

