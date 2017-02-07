Single of the week: James Blunt’s ‘Love Me Better’

“If you thought 2016 was bad—I’m releasing an album in 2017.” No one was sure if this tweet by James Blunt was more of his self-deprecating humour or a threat. However, true to his word, he’s just released ‘Love Me Better’.

Only a few lines in, it is clear that this is the lyrical embodiment of his Twitter account. Lyrics allude to, and overtly mention, his most successful, and widely hated song, ‘You’re Beautiful’ (yes, that one that pushes you to turn off your mum’s car radio in favour of awkward, empty silence).

This new release presents itself as an admittedly clichéd heartbreak song, yet Blunt’s self-awareness is admirable and makes the first listen witty enough to be bearable.

It is unclear, however, whether the irony was intended to carry the song. Wit is good but it doesn’t cover a gratingly nasal voice and a laughably bad falsetto.

It’s hard to decipher whether just the lyrics are a joke or if this frankly terrible track is a national prank. Regardless, I’d advise looking up the lyrics and playing something else in the background, something that doesn’t cause so much toothache.