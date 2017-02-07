Cocktail of the week: Oxford blue

Oxford is awash with sports teams—everybody knows it. Not only do we have some of the best rowers in the world here, but we also have dedicated hockey players, cricketers, rugby players, gymnasts, and many more. These people go and represent our university with pride and skill, whilst somehow still managing to do their degree. This cocktail is inspired by them, taking the traditional Oxford colour and putting it into a cocktail that is perfect accompaniment to celebrating—win, lose or draw. Although it requires a bit of extra set-up, it is a tasty drink that will send you happily on your way to Park End.

Ingredients:

For cocktail

50ml Sours Mix

1 shot Peach Schnapps

1 shot Malibu

1 shot Blue Curacao

Lemonade

Ice

Slice of Lemon

For Sours Mix

200g sugar

235ml water

120ml freshly squeezed lemon juice

60ml freshly squeezed lime juice

Method:

1. Make the Sours Mix, which is done by first making a simple syrup by bringing the sugar and water to a boil. Stir to dissolve sugar. Remove from heat and let cool.

2. While the syrup is cooling, strain freshly squeezed lemon and lime juice into a resealable bottle, discarding the pulp. Pour in the cooled simple syrup. Shake and use immediately or refrigerate.

3. While allowing the Sours Mix to cool, Pour the schnapps, Malibu, and Blue Curacao into a (cocktail) mixer and shake well.

4. Add the sours mix once it is cool.

5. Pour into a tall glass over ice, and top up with lemonade.

6. Garnish with a slice of lemon.