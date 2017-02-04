Readers’ Photo Competition

Have some great Instagram shots of your college pals? Or portraits of people you met while travelling abroad? Send cherwellvisual@gmail.com your best portrait photos by Wed 15 (fifth week) and see your work in print!

Calling all photographers, ‘grammers and anyone who has ever seen a pretty face!

Cherwell Visuals launches its second competition. The theme this time is portrait photography, and we’re accepting submissions of all types and levels, whether touched up or the original thing, a high-quality selfie or a group photo, whether your subject is formal or just buddies stumbling out a bop. Play around, discover some exciting light settings, choose between focusing on mise en scene or effects, find an old favourite: think about conventional portrait photography, about modern developments and everything that has to do with the creation of a person’s image, and send it all over with a two-line explanation to cherwellvisual@gmail.com !

The Visuals team will select the 5 best photos to publish in Cherwell‘s week 6 issue.

Submissions until fifth week, Wednesday 15 February.