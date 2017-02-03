Wadham SU buys Iffley artwork

Wadham College Students’ Union have voted to purchase a piece of artwork produced by a former resident of Iffley Open House this week.

More than 30 students of the college voted unanimously for the motion, which was proposed by Wadham’s Arts Officer Samuel Dunnett.

Wadham SU Vice President, Ellery Shentall, told Cherwell: “The SU has been looking at good ways to decorate the JCR for a while now, and there was consensus surrounding the importance of showing our support both to Iffley Open House and the painter himself.

“We agreed on an amount to pay him for the painting, including a suggestion that although he wanted the money to go to Iffley Open House, we wanted to suggest that some of the money was to go to him directly.”

Amber Stewart, a second-year Magdalen undergraduate commented: “I think that it’s a warming example of the student community coming together to try and help the homeless situation in Oxford in a productive way.”

Natasha Burton, a representative of the Edgar Wind society, the Oxford University Society for History of Art said: “This is a truly fantastic initiative from Wadham SU. It is always a pleasure to see art having a positive impact within our own community, and I’m very pleased this artist in particular has received some of the recognition he deserves.”