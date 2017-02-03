Fight for OUSU committee commences

OUSU election campaigns were officially launched this week, with the first of two rounds of hustings held at Somerville College on the evening of Monday 30 January.

Nominations for positions closed at noon last Thursday, with campaigning officially beginning the next day.

The event—held at Flora Anderson Hall—was well attended, in part thanks to the free pizza and prosecco on offer.

Several different slates were represented, each with a different policy agenda, and each with differing views on the current state on the NUS.

‘Stand Up’ advocate for combatting harmful government impositions and seek the existence of a plurality of student voices.

‘#takeACTion’ are running for “an Accountable, Consistent and Transparent sabbatical team that works for every one”, according to their individual candidate profiles on the OUSU website.

These are the only two slates fielding candidates for President of OUSU.